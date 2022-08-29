Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.88. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

