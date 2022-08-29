Drep [new] Price Hits $0.50 (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $292,676.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004030 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134523 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00032945 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085264 BTC.
Drep [new] Profile
DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.
