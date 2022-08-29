Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Hits One Day Volume of $386,524.00

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $263,725.32 and approximately $386,524.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.83 or 0.02816401 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power's total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power's official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drops Ownership Power directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drops Ownership Power should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drops Ownership Power using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

