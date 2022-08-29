DRW Securities LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $94.54.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

