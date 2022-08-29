DRW Securities LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 212.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Baidu by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.12. 57,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,212. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

