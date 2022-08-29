DRW Securities LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 68,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

