DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 480,112 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,779,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,845,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. 10,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $74.49.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

