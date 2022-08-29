DRW Securities LLC Invests $4.14 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 670,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,325,225. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

