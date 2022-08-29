DRW Securities LLC Invests $747,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $10,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. 150,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

