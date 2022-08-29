DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.16. 45,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

