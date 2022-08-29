DRW Securities LLC Sells 261,749 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,749 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 979,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,770,523. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.