DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $1,592,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13,826.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $1,924,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

SPXL stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 396,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,756,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

