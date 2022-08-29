Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CEO Steven E. Nielsen Sells 69,062 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DY traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 379,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $120.45.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
