Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CEO Steven E. Nielsen Sells 69,062 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DY traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 379,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

