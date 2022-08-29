Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.35. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 568,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 298,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.