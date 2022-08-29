E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 454 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $65.01 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.