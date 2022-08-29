E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 695.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

