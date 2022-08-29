E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $381,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.65 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

