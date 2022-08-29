E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 284 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,614,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,256. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

