E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 117 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ELV opened at $483.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.97. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

