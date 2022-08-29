E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 135 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $285.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.37 and a 200-day moving average of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

