E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 292 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

