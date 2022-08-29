E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 292 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

