Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $40.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Sprout Social worth $40,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,739,243. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

