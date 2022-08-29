Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $42.46 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,346 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Elastic worth $42,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $118,568,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $82.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.17. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Get Rating

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

