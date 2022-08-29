Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $45.82 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $45,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,151,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Shares of MTN opened at $229.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.61 and a 200-day moving average of $244.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

