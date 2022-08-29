Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $54.22 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Align Technology worth $54,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $252.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.90 and its 200-day moving average is $335.15. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile



Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

