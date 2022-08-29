Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 98,991 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,991 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $35,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.95. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

