EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 253.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 325,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $168.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

