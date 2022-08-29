EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $0.0936

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. EasyFi has a market cap of $596,470.51 and $12,599.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085093 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.