EasyFi Market Capitalization Tops $604,391.48 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $604,391.48 and $21,669.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00087620 BTC.

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

