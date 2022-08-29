Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

