Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 73.1% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $9.06 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

