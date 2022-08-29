ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECNCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

