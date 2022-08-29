Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter worth $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

