Elk Finance (ELK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,194.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elk Finance has a market cap of $474,352.27 and approximately $46,194.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Elk Finance
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
