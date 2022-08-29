Elk Finance (ELK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,194.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elk Finance has a market cap of $474,352.27 and approximately $46,194.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elk Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elk Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

