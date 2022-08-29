ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

EGKLF remained flat at $7.70 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ElringKlinger from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Articles

