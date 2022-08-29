Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,695. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

About Elys Game Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 923.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

