Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,695. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.95.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
