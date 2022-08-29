Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Endesa stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,350. Endesa has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.
Endesa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3539 per share. This is a boost from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Endesa Company Profile
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.