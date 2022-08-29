ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

Shares of JXHLY stock remained flat at 7.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672. ENEOS has a 1 year low of 6.91 and a 1 year high of 8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.51.

Get ENEOS alerts:

ENEOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.