Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) were up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 135,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,973,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

