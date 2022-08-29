Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,837,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 35,844,188 shares.The stock last traded at $84.76 and had previously closed at $82.84.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

