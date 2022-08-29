Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.5 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EGHSF traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.