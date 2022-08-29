EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

