Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for approximately 5.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $44,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after buying an additional 672,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.