Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 167,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $5.94. 7,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

