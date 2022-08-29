Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 167,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $5.94. 7,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $187.00.
ENVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
