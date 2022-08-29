Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $37.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

