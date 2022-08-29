EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $162,747.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00095302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00260526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000132 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

