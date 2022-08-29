Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0006

Equal (EQL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $233,862.85 and approximately $30.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equal has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

