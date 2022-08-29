Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Down 5.3 %

TSE EQX opened at C$4.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.76. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.60.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.