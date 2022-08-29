Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$12.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

EQX opened at C$4.87 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.79 and a one year high of C$11.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.76.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

