Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.67

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 21503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.