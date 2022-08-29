Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.67

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 21503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.
The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
